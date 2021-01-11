Jobs market top in EU for recovery Q3

ROME, JAN 11 - Italy's jobs market topped the European Union standings for recovery in the third quarter of last year, Eurostat said Monday. This was due to a fall in the CIG government redundancy benefit days and a fall in the number of inactive people, it said. Italy showed the biggest fall in the fragility of the labour market, at -1.7 percentage points. CIG absences and enforced holiday days fell from 24% to just 7%, Eurostat said. Italy also saw the EU's second highest increase in the number of hours worked, up 28.3%. With the fall in the number of inactives, both the number of employed and unemployed rose. Those in employment rose by 0.2 percentage points while the jobless rose by 1.5 points, Eurostat said. (ANSA).