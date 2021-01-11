Pope appeals for political unity

ROME, JAN 11 - Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for political unity. "The executive class is entitled to have differing points of view and to also have political struggle," he said amid continuing tensions in the Italian government. "But at this time one must play for unity, always," Francis told the prime-time news programme on Silvio Berlusconi's flagship Canale 5 station. "At this time there is no right to move far away from unity. "For example, political struggle is a noble thing, and the parties are the instruments. "What matters is the intention of making the country grow. "But if politicians stress more their personal interest over the common interest, they ruin things". Premier Giuseppe Conte's government is under sustained attack from ex-premier Matteo Renzi and his centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, part of the ruling coalition, with the row centering on the implementation of Italy's COVID Recovery Plan to use 209 billion euros of EU grants and loans. Conte is said to be mulling a reshuffle to try to ward off a crisis, although the row may come down to a showdown in parliament. (ANSA).