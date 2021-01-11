COVID: New patient 1 discovered in Nov 2019

MILAN, JAN 11 - Italian researchers have discovered that Italy's COVID patient 1 was in fact a woman who was found to have the virus in November 2019, predating the previously thought patient 1, a Milan boy detected a month later, in December that year. The new patient 1 is a 25-year-old Milanese woman who had a biopsy for dermatitis on November 10, 2019, said researchers led by Milan State University's Raffaele Gianotti. Gianotti's team published the research in the British Journal of Dermatology. The study was carried out in collaboration with the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) and the Italian Diagnostic Centre. Italy is currently enduring a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANSA).