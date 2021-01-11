Weather alert in 7 Italian regions

ROME, JAN 11 - There is a yellow alert for bad weather in seven Italian regions on Monday as rain and snow continue to hit the country. The alert is in force in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Molise, Puglia and Umbria. A code yellow alert for ice is also in place in Tuscany. A sinkhole opened up Sunday at Camaldoli near Naples after days of torrential rain. Monday's forecast is sunny in northern Italy but unstable in the centre and south and Sardinia with more rain and snow on the way. In Trieste on Monday, despite the sun, gales of the icy 'bora' wind reached up to 100 kph. In the south, recent warm weather has caused mimosa flowers to bloom two months earlier than usual. (ANSA).