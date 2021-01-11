Renzi warns Conte as tension with govt continues

ROME, JAN 11 - Italia Viva (IV) leader Matteo Renzi on Monday warned Premier Giuseppe Conte against trying to end tension within the coalition supporting his government via a showdown in a parliamentary vote. Ex-premier Renzi has repeatedly threatened to pull the centrist IV party out of the governing alliance due to disagreements about how the executive intends to spend over 200 billion euros Italy will get in grants and low-interest loans from the EU Recovery Fund. Renzi has said the government's Recovery Plan lacks ambition. "If Conte and (aide Rocco) Casalino want a count (of votes) on the floor (of parliament), then I only hope that they have done their sums right," Renzi told RTL 102.5 radio. However, Andrea Orlando of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) countered that it would not be possible to have a new government supported by the same coalition under a different premier and suggested that early elections would be needed if the executive collapses. The ruling alliance also features the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the left-wing LeU group. "We don't think it is possible to go outside this ruling majority and the point of equilibrium of this majority is Conte," Orlando told State broadcaster RAI "If you go beyond Conte, you also go beyond this majority and we can't make deals with (right-wing League leader Matteo) Salvini and (Brothers of Italy (FDI) leader Giorgia) Meloni". (ANSA).