Soccer: Milan stretch lead as Inter, Roma draw

ROME, JAN 11 - AC Milan stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to three points by beating Torino 2-0 at the weekend when second-placed Inter and third-placed AS Roma drew 2-2 in the capital. Milan have 40 points from 17 games, while Inter have 37 and Roma have 34 after Sunday's big match. Juventus overcame stiff resistance from 10-man Sassuolo to win 3-1 in Turin and move within a point of Roma with a game in hand. (ANSA).