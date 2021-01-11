Soccer: Milan stretch lead as Inter, Roma draw

Weather alert in 7 Italian regions
ROME
11 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 11 - AC Milan stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to three points by beating Torino 2-0 at the weekend when second-placed Inter and third-placed AS Roma drew 2-2 in the capital. Milan have 40 points from 17 games, while Inter have 37 and Roma have 34 after Sunday's big match. Juventus overcame stiff resistance from 10-man Sassuolo to win 3-1 in Turin and move within a point of Roma with a game in hand. (ANSA).
