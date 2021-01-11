Distance learning isn't working any more -education minister

ROME, JAN 11 - Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said Monday that she was worried about the fact that most of Italy's high-school students have still not been able to return to their classrooms. The nation's high.school students were meant to return to class for 50% of their lessons on Monday, having the other 50% via distance leaning, having been on 100% distance learning before the Christmas holidays. But many regions have postponed the return to class of high-school students due to high levels of COVID-19 contagion. "Everything is open in the yellow zones except for the high schools and this creates deep scars," Azzolina told RAI radio. "The youngsters need to vent their social nature. I am very worried. "Distance leaning can no longer work today. "There is a sociality black out. "The young people are angry and disorientated and I'm worried about an explosion of scholastic desperation". Many students staged strikes and flash mob initiatives across the nation on Monday to protest against the situation. Around 300,000 high-school students in Tuscany, Abruzzo and Valle D'Aosta did manage to return to school on Monday. (ANSA).