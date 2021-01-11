Lunedì 11 Gennaio 2021 | 12:15

ROME
Soccer: Milan stretch lead as Inter, Roma draw

ROME
Distance learning isn't working any more -education minister

ROME
Most of Italy returns to being a 'yellow zone'

NEW YORK
S&P ups FCA rating to BBB-, outlook steady

PIACENZA
Old soldier who serenaded wife now playing in hospital

ROME
COVID: 17,533 new cases, 620 victims

MILAN
Maroni has surgery in neurological hospital

BOLOGNA
Bologna bombing was 'State massacre' says court

FLORENCE
Haters target man, 103, after he gets COVID jab

ROME
Viareggio manslaughter convictions quashed

ROME
IV repeats talk of quitting before Recovery Plan meeting

Serie C
Bari - Turris: il match al San Nicola finisce in pareggio, 1-1

BariI controlli
Dall'Albania tentano di non dichiarare 3,5 mln al porto di Bari: sventate frodi

LecceIl caso
Photored della discordia a Lecce: scoppia la polemica

PotenzaLotta alla droga
Potenza, beccati con quasi 1 kg di hashish: 5 arresti

MateraIl caso
Da Matera Colucci e Papapietro al Sanremo Juke Box 2021

FoggiaLotta al virus
Covid 19 a Foggia, vaccinati oltre 1500 sanitari al Policlinico Riuniti

BrindisiIl caso
Cellino, chiusa la chiesa: dopo la Befana il parroco è positivo al Covid

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, al Castello Aragonese calano le visite: meno 80% a causa del Covid

BatAgroalimentare
Olio di qualità ma produzione dimezzata nella BAT

Lecce, bimbo ingoia nocciolina che finisce nei bronchi: operato d'urgenza al «Fazzi». È salvo

Specchia, la sua casa è vecchia e dissestata: l'intero paese gliela rimette a posto

Covid in Puglia, cresce tasso positività (13,6%): 1.162 nuovi contagi su 8.500 tamponi. Altri 23 decessi

Ufo, gli avvistamenti nel Nord Barese tra tanta incredulità ma anche curiosità

Nardò, separate alla nascita due sorelle si ritrovano a 50 anni grazie a Facebook

'I'm very worried,' says Azzolina

ROME, JAN 11 - Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said Monday that she was worried about the fact that most of Italy's high-school students have still not been able to return to their classrooms. The nation's high.school students were meant to return to class for 50% of their lessons on Monday, having the other 50% via distance leaning, having been on 100% distance learning before the Christmas holidays. But many regions have postponed the return to class of high-school students due to high levels of COVID-19 contagion. "Everything is open in the yellow zones except for the high schools and this creates deep scars," Azzolina told RAI radio. "The youngsters need to vent their social nature. I am very worried. "Distance leaning can no longer work today. "There is a sociality black out. "The young people are angry and disorientated and I'm worried about an explosion of scholastic desperation". Many students staged strikes and flash mob initiatives across the nation on Monday to protest against the situation. Around 300,000 high-school students in Tuscany, Abruzzo and Valle D'Aosta did manage to return to school on Monday. (ANSA).

