S&P ups FCA rating to BBB-, outlook steady

NEW YORK, JAN 8 - Standard & Poor's on Friday raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' credit rating to BBB- from BB+, leaving its outlook stable, after shareholders greenlit its merger with Peugeot. The shareholders of Peugeot S.A and of Fiat Chrsyler Automobiles (FCA) on Monday backed the merger of the French carmaker and the Italian-American group, a $58 billion merger creating the world's fourth-largest automaker. The merger to create a new group called Stellantis was approved with over 99% of the votes in favour by the general meetings of both companies. (ANSA).