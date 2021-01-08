Venerdì 08 Gennaio 2021 | 18:18

PIACENZA
Old soldier who serenaded wife now playing in hospital

ROME
COVID: 17,533 new cases, 620 victims

MILAN
Maroni has surgery in neurological hospital

BOLOGNA
Bologna bombing was 'State massacre' says court

FLORENCE
Haters target man, 103, after he gets COVID jab

ROME
Viareggio manslaughter convictions quashed

ROME
IV repeats talk of quitting before Recovery Plan meeting

ROME
IV repeats talk of quitting before Recovery Plan meeting

TERNI
Man arrested for abusing teen daughter for years

ROME
Conte govt must continue says Di Maio

ROME
Calabria, E-R, Lombardy, Sicily, Veneto to go orange

Serie C
Bari calcio, giocatore positivo al Covid dopo pausa natalizia: isolamento volontario domiciliare

Foggiale indagini
San Paolo di Civitate, 56enne morì dopo essere stata dimessa da ospedale: aperta inchiesta

PotenzaInvestimenti
Viabilità in Basilicata, bandi da 100 mln per manutenzione e sicurezza 3 statali

BariL'emergenza
Bari, cominciata campagna vaccinazione nell’Irccs Maugeri: un mese fa focolaio con 54 positivi

Tarantol'appuntamento
Bari, Capitale della cultura 2022: Giunta comunale approva protocollo con Regione e Taranto

MateraIl caso
Matera, maltratta la ex che vuole uscire dal tunnel della droga: arrestato

LecceSolidarietà
Specchia, la sua casa è vecchia e dissestata: l'intero paese gliela rimette a posto

BatNella Bat
Barletta, in giro con 46 dosi di marijuana: arrestato 19enne

Brindisinel Brindisino
S.Pietro Vernotico, ferito da un colpo di fucile mentre andava al pranzo di Natale: un arresto

Positivity rate falls 2.3% to 12.5%

ROME, JAN 8 - There have been 17,533 new COVID cases and 620 new victims in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Friday. That compares with 18,020 new COVID cases and 414 new victims Thursday. The total number of cases since the start of the epidemic is now 2,237,890, and the death toll 77,911. There have been 140,267 swabs in the last 24 hours, compared to 121,275 Thursday. The latest positivity rate is 12.5%, 2.3% down on Thursday's 14.8%. The latest number of intensive-care cases is steady at 2,587. Hospital admissions are 22 units, taking the total to 23,313. The currently positive are 570,389 (-666 in the 24 hours), the recovered and discharged 1,589,590 (+17,575), and some 544,489 people (-688) are in domestic self-isolation. (ANSA).

