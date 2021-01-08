Venerdì 08 Gennaio 2021 | 16:34

MILAN
Maroni has surgery in neurological hospital

BOLOGNA
Bologna bombing was 'State massacre' says court

FLORENCE
Haters target man, 103, after he gets COVID jab

ROME
Viareggio manslaughter convictions quashed

ROME
IV repeats talk of quitting before Recovery Plan meeting

ROME
IV repeats talk of quitting before Recovery Plan meeting

TERNI
Man arrested for abusing teen daughter for years

ROME
Conte govt must continue says Di Maio

ROME
Calabria, E-R, Lombardy, Sicily, Veneto to go orange

ROME
6 Feyenoord fans convicted of damaging Rome fountain

ROME
COVID Rt rate above 1 for 1st time in 6 wks

Serie C
Bari calcio, giocatore positivo al Covid dopo pausa natalizia: isolamento volontario domiciliare

PotenzaInvestimenti
Viabilità in Basilicata, bandi da 100 mln per manutenzione e sicurezza 3 statali

BariL'emergenza
Bari, cominciata campagna vaccinazione nell’Irccs Maugeri: un mese fa focolaio con 54 positivi

Tarantol'appuntamento
Bari, Capitale della cultura 2022: Giunta comunale approva protocollo con Regione e Taranto

MateraIl caso
Matera, maltratta la ex che vuole uscire dal tunnel della droga: arrestato

Foggianel foggiano
Lucera, truffa a titolare tabaccheria fingendosi dipendenti Lottomatica: 2 denunce

LecceSolidarietà
Specchia, la sua casa è vecchia e dissestata: l'intero paese gliela rimette a posto

BatNella Bat
Barletta, in giro con 46 dosi di marijuana: arrestato 19enne

Brindisinel Brindisino
S.Pietro Vernotico, ferito da un colpo di fucile mentre andava al pranzo di Natale: un arresto

Coronavirus, in Puglia 657 nuovi casi su 3mila test (20,6%). Altri 21 decessi. A Bari via a vaccini per medici di base e pediatri

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 7 gennaio 2021

Puglia, vaccinato un quarto dei medici. Lopalco: ora andiamo nelle scuole. In Italia già 400mila dosi iniettate

Influenza stagionale: in Puglia pochi casi, non c'è ondata contagi

Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1581) su 10mila test: 23 i morti. Balzo indice positività al 15,7%

BOLOGNA

Judges explain life term for 4th NAR member Cavallini

Bologna bombing was 'State massacre' says court

BOLOGNA, JAN 8 - The August 2 1980 bombing of Bologna train station that killed 85 people was a "State massacre," Bologna judges said Friday in explaining their life term for a fourth member of the neofascist militant NAR group, Gilberto Cavallini. "It was a political massacre, or more accurately a State massacre," said the Assize Court judges in their written explanation. They said that the view that the massacre had been carried out by a gang of four acting alone was incorrect. The Bologna massacre (Italian: strage di Bologna) was a terrorist bombing of the Bologna Centrale railway station in Bologna, Italy, on the morning of 2 August 1980, which killed 85 people and wounded over 200. It was Italy's deadliest terrorist attack of the 25-year 'Years of Lead' of rightist and leftist militant violence. Several members of the neo-fascist terrorist organization Nuclei Armati Rivoluzionari (NAR, Armed Revolutionary Nuclei) were sentenced for the bombing, although the group denied involvement. Investigations have uncovered alleged links to Italy's secret services. NAR founders Francesca Mambro and Valerio Fioravanti were sentenced to life imprisonment for the massacre, and Luigi Ciavardini got 30 years. Late subversive rightist para-Masonic Propaganda Due (P2) lodge chief Licio Gelli was recently convicted of being among those who commissioned the bombing. Historians have seen the atrocity as part of a string of rightist subversive bombings in the so-called strategy of tension aimed at keeping the Communists out of national power. Other rightist militants have been convicted in the case, as well as the NAR members. (ANSA).

