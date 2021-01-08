Venerdì 08 Gennaio 2021 | 16:34

FLORENCE

Haters target man, 103, after he gets COVID jab

Ex-WWII deportee Basilio Pompei says 'nothing to say'

Haters target man, 103, after he gets COVID jab

FLORENCE, JAN 8 - A 103-year-old Tuscan man who became the oldest person in the central Italian region to get the COVID jab has become the target of Web haters who say it was "useless" to vaccinate someone so old. The man, Basilio Pompei, got the jab a few days ago in a care home in the Mugello area south of Florence. The former butcher from Pontassieve, one of the few Italians to make it back to Italy after being deported to Nazi concentration camps, told local daily La Nazione that he had had many vaccinations in his long life and this had been no different. "If, then, someone wants to write something, or comment, I have nothing to say," Pompei said. (ANSA).

