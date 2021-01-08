Venerdì 08 Gennaio 2021 | 14:46

Foreign minister says 'palace games' are unacceptable

Conte govt must continue says Di Maio

ROME, JAN 8 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday that Premier Giuseppe Conte's government must not be allowed to collapse, with the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party threatening to pull its support due to a row about the COVID-19 Recovery Plan. "This government must continue," Di Maio, a senior member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said via Facebook. "The country cannot risk falling into a state of paralysis. "Palace games are not acceptable. Transparency is needed. "Let's all work together on a more articulated government pact that gives certainties on the various issue to each political party (in the ruling coalition), but together with Giuseppe Conte, who must be respected and supported". IV leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi has repeatedly blasted the government's plan on how to use over 200 billion euros Italy will get from the EU in grants and low-interest loans as lacking ambition. Conte and several senior ministers are set to hold a crunch meeting on the Recovery Plan with representatives of the parties in the ruling coalition later on Friday. In addition to IV and the M5S, the ruling coalition also features the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the left-wing LeU group. Agriculture Minister and IV bigwig Teresa Bellanova said her party's patience was running out. "We are making a big effort because, as far as I'm concerned, time is up," Bellanova told La7 television early on Friday. "We are not asking for positions (in government) but solutions that have not been forthcoming. "We should have had very clear signals by now. "No one is indispensable here. "I'm not, IV is not and neither is the premier". (ANSA).

