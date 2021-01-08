Calabria, E-R, Lombardy, Sicily, Veneto to go orange

ROME, JAN 8 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza is set to sign a new ordinance putting Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Lombardia, Sicily and Veneto into an orange-zone status of moderate-to-high COVID risk. Speranza is expected to sign the ordinance Friday evening. The move has been taken on the basis of the latest COVID figures and recommendations from the government's 'control room', sources said. The ordinance will come into force on Sunday January 10, they said. (ANSA).