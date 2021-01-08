6 Feyenoord fans convicted of damaging Rome fountain

ROME, JAN 8 - Six fans of Dutch team Feyenoord were convicted Friday of damaging Rome's historic Barcaccia Fountain before a Europa League match against AS Roma in February 2015. The fans were found guilty in absentia of vandalising the iconic fountain near the Spanish Steps. They received sentences ranging from three years and eight months to four years. They were also found guilty of bodily harm, seditious assembly and resisting arrest. The damage caused by the fans who broke off pieces and scarred the famed fountain in Rome's Piazza di Spagna was estimated at about 5.2 million euros. The 17th-century Bernini masterpiece at the foot of the Spanish Steps had just recently been unveiled after a lengthy restoration. The masterpiece commissioned by Pope Urban VIII in 1627 is estimated to be worth 60 million euros. The drunken Dutch fans, defying a booze ban and spoiling for trouble ahead of their Europa League match against Roma, also caused damage estimated to be worth 158,000 euros for rampaging through the city and damaging buses they boarded after moving away from the Spanish Steps. (ANSA).