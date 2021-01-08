Cosenza COVID vaccination chief kills self

Conte govt must continue says Di Maio
COSENZA
08 Gennaio 2021
COSENZA, JAN 8 - The head of the COVID vaccination programme for hospital staff in Cosenza in Calabria committed suicide on Thursday night, sources said Friday. The doctor, Lucio Marrocco, threw himself off the balcony of the family home to his death. Marrocco, 56, was married to another doctor. He had recently led the vaccination programme in hospitals in Cosenza and nearby Rogliano. The reason for the suicide was not immediately clear. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
