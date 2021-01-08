Venerdì 08 Gennaio 2021 | 14:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Conte govt must continue says Di Maio

Conte govt must continue says Di Maio

 
ROME
Calabria, E-R, Lombardy, Sicily, Veneto to go orange

Calabria, E-R, Lombardy, Sicily, Veneto to go orange

 
ROME
6 Feyenoord fans convicted of damaging Rome fountain

6 Feyenoord fans convicted of damaging Rome fountain

 
ROME
COVID Rt rate above 1 for 1st time in 6 wks

COVID Rt rate above 1 for 1st time in 6 wks

 
COSENZA
Cosenza COVID vaccination chief kills self

Cosenza COVID vaccination chief kills self

 
BOLOGNA
COVID: MotoGP team chief Gresini out of coma

COVID: MotoGP team chief Gresini out of coma

 
MILAN
Businessman Paolo Fassa's yacht seized

Businessman Paolo Fassa's yacht seized

 
ROME
Employment down 300,000 since Feb, jobless down 170,000

Employment down 300,000 since Feb, jobless down 170,000

 
ROME
Three guards arrested over beatings at Florence jail

Three guards arrested over beatings at Florence jail

 
ROME
COVID: Relations with Parliament Minister D'Incà positive

COVID: Relations with Parliament Minister D'Incà positive

 
ROME
Police seize 30 mn in assets from 'total tax evader'

Police seize 30 mn in assets from 'total tax evader'

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, giocatore positivo al Covid dopo pausa natalizia: isolamento volontario domiciliare

Bari calcio, giocatore positivo al Covid dopo pausa natalizia

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantol'episodio
Taranto, ruba salvadanaio con offerte per bimbo malato: denunciato

Taranto, ruba salvadanaio con offerte per bimbo malato: denunciato

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, maltratta la ex che vuole uscire dal tunnel della droga: arrestato

Matera, maltratta la ex che vuole uscire dal tunnel della droga: arrestato

 
Foggianel foggiano
Lucera, truffa a titolare tabaccheria fingendosi dipendenti Lottomatica: 2 denunce

Lucera, truffa a titolare tabaccheria fingendosi dipendenti Lottomatica: 2 denunce

 
LecceSolidarietà
Specchia, la sua casa è vecchia e dissestata: l'intero paese gliela rimette a posto

Specchia, la sua casa è vecchia e dissestata: l'intero paese gliela rimette a posto

 
BariI numeri
Bitonto, un abitante su 92 contagiato dal Covid

Bitonto, un abitante su 92 contagiato dal Covid

 
PotenzaL'emergenza
Trasporti in Basilicata, ordinanza di Bardi: capienza non oltre il 50%

Trasporti in Basilicata, ordinanza di Bardi: capienza non oltre il 50%

 
BatNella Bat
Barletta, in giro con 46 dosi di marijuana: arrestato 19enne

Barletta, in giro con 46 dosi di marijuana: arrestato 19enne

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
S.Pietro Vernotico, ferito da un colpo di fucile mentre andava al pranzo di Natale: un arresto

S.Pietro Vernotico, ferito da un colpo di fucile mentre andava al pranzo di Natale: un arresto

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 657 nuovi casi su 3mila test (20,6%). Altri 21 decessi. A Bari via a vaccini per medici di base e pediatri

Coronavirus, in Puglia 657 nuovi casi su 3mila test (20,6%). Altri 21 decessi. A Bari vaccini a medici di base e pediatri

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 7 gennaio 2021

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 7 gennaio 2021

Influenza stagionale: in Puglia pochi casi, non c'è ondata contagi

Influenza stagionale: in Puglia pochi casi, non c'è ondata contagi

Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1581) su 10mila test: 23 i morti. Balzo indice positività al 15,7%

Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1581) su 10mila test: 23 i morti. Balzo indice positività al 15,7%

Puglia, vaccinato un quarto dei medici. Lopalco: ora andiamo nelle scuole. In Italia già 400mila dosi iniettate

Puglia, vaccinato un quarto dei medici. Lopalco: ora andiamo nelle scuole. In Italia già 400mila dosi iniettate

COSENZA

Cosenza COVID vaccination chief kills self

Lucio Marrocco, 56, throws self off family balcony

Cosenza COVID vaccination chief kills self

COSENZA, JAN 8 - The head of the COVID vaccination programme for hospital staff in Cosenza in Calabria committed suicide on Thursday night, sources said Friday. The doctor, Lucio Marrocco, threw himself off the balcony of the family home to his death. Marrocco, 56, was married to another doctor. He had recently led the vaccination programme in hospitals in Cosenza and nearby Rogliano. The reason for the suicide was not immediately clear. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it