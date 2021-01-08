COVID Rt rate above 1 for 1st time in 6 wks

ROME, JAN 8 - Italy's COVID transmission rate, Rt, rose above 1 for the first time in six weeks in the December 15-28 period, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry said Friday. The Rt rate was 1.03, with a range of 0.98-1.13), the ISS and ministry said in a draft of their joint weekly COVID bulletin. The rate is an average, calculated on symptomatic cases. It has now risen for four weeks on the trot, the ISS said. The COVID epidemic, the draft report said, "is in a delicate phase that seems to foreshadow a fresh rapid increase in the number of cases in the coming weeks, unless more stringent mitigation measures are not defined and implemented". (ANSA).