COVID Rt rate above 1 for 1st time in 6 wks

Conte govt must continue says Di Maio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 657 nuovi casi su 3mila test (20,6%). Altri 21 decessi. A Bari vaccini a medici di base e pediatri
Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1581) su 10mila test: 23 i morti. Balzo indice positività al 15,7%
ROME
08 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 8 - Italy's COVID transmission rate, Rt, rose above 1 for the first time in six weeks in the December 15-28 period, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry said Friday. The Rt rate was 1.03, with a range of 0.98-1.13), the ISS and ministry said in a draft of their joint weekly COVID bulletin. The rate is an average, calculated on symptomatic cases. It has now risen for four weeks on the trot, the ISS said. The COVID epidemic, the draft report said, "is in a delicate phase that seems to foreshadow a fresh rapid increase in the number of cases in the coming weeks, unless more stringent mitigation measures are not defined and implemented". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su