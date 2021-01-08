COVID: MotoGP team chief Gresini out of coma

BOLOGNA, JAN 8 - Fausto Gresini, former two-time motorcycling 125 cc world champion and founder of the team that bears his name and which competes in MotoGP under the Aprilia banner, has emerged from a drug-induced coma caused by COVID-19, sources said Friday. Gresini, 59, is at Bologna's Maggiore Hospital. He is conscious, but remains sedated to help mechanical ventilation, the team said. Ward chief Nicola Cilloni said Gresini's condition "is still marked by major respiratory insufficiency" He said that "double pneumonia is still present". The mechanical ventilation is allowing a sufficient amount of oxygen in the blood to be maintained, the doctor said. Gresini, currently team manager for the Aprilia Racing Team Gresini MotoGP team, won the 125 cc world titles in 1985 and 1987. (ANSA).