COVID: Relations with Parliament Minister D'Incà positive

ROME
08 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 8 - Relations with Parliament Minister Federico D'Incà has tested positive for COVID-19, his press office said in a statement on Friday. The statement said D'Incà was asymptomatic and was following the instructions of the health authorities. (ANSA).
