Employment down 300,000 since Feb, jobless down 170,000
ROME
08 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 8 - The Italian employment as of November last year was down 300,000 with respect to February, ISTAT said Friday. This was a drop of 0.6 percentage points, the stats agency said. The unemployment rate in November was over 170,000 down on February, ISTAT said. This was a drop of 0.5 points, said ISTAT. The report scanned the pre-COVID and post-COVID periods. In November, ISTAT said, those in employment began rising again after holding steady in October. They showed a gain of 0.3%, or 63,000 units. On a yearly basis, however, employment was down 1.7%, or 390,000 units. Italy is undergoing an unprecedented peacetime recession due to COVID-19. There will be a double-digit fall in GDP for 2020 when final data come in, according to most estimates. (ANSA).
