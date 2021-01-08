Three guards arrested over beatings at Florence jail

Employment down 300,000 since Feb, jobless down 170,000
ROME
08 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 8 - Three prison guards have been put under house arrest in relation to a probe into two alleged beatings at Florence's Sollicciano jail in 2018 and in 2020, sources said Friday. They are accused of crimes including torture. Six other guards have been suspended for a year in relation to the case. The sources said other people are under investigation. (ANSA).
