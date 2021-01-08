Police seize 30 mn in assets from 'total tax evader'

ROME, JAN 8 - Province of Bologna finance police were on Friday executing an order to seize assets worth around 30 million euros from a businessman who allegedly evaded paying taxes on all of his income. The businessman is formally a resident of Monaco although he allegedly actually lives in the province of Pavia. The confiscated assess featured 11 properties, including a luxury villa on the French Riviera, 38 cars, including several Bentleys, Range Rovers, Porsches and vintage vehicles, and stakes in companies. (ANSA).