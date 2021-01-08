Household spending up 12% in third quarter - ISTAT

ROME, JAN 8 - Italian households' disposable income increased by 6.3% in the third quarter of 2020 with respect to the previous three months while consumer spending increased 12.1%, ISTAT said on Friday. Household purchasing power rose by 6.6% compared to the previous quarter. The national statistics agency said the propensity to save was 14.6% in the third quarter, down 4.4 points with respect to the previous quarter but up 6.5 points on the same period in 2019. (ANSA).