Good progress with Italy on Recovery Fund- von der Leyen

Employment down 300,000 since Feb, jobless down 170,000
ROME
08 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 8 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that talks with Rome on how Italy should use the money it will the from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund were going well. "A very good negotiation is taking place with Italy, as with all the other governments," von der Leyen said. "But, specifically, there has been good progress". Premier Giuseppe Conte's government is finalizing its Recovery Plan on how to use the 208 billion euros Italy will get from the EU in grants and low-interest loans. The issue has caused major tension within the ruling coalition. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva (IV) party has blasted the government's plan as lacking ambition and threatened to withdraw its support for the executive. (ANSA).
