Relaxing restrictions risky even with Rt no. under 1 - study

Employment down 300,000 since Feb, jobless down 170,000
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 657 nuovi casi su 3mila test (20,6%). Altri 21 decessi. A Bari vaccini a medici di base e pediatri
Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1581) su 10mila test: 23 i morti. Balzo indice positività al 15,7%
ROME
08 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 8 - Relaxing COVID-19-linked restrictions is risky even if the Rt reproduction number is below one, according to a new study on the first wave of the coronavirus in Italy published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the US (PNAS). "Relaxing restrictions when the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections is still high can lead to a rapid new peak in cases, even if the RT is less than 1," read the study by Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), workplace accidents and illness insurance agency INAIL and the FBK foundation, (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su