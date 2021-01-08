Relaxing restrictions risky even with Rt no. under 1 - study

ROME, JAN 8 - Relaxing COVID-19-linked restrictions is risky even if the Rt reproduction number is below one, according to a new study on the first wave of the coronavirus in Italy published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the US (PNAS). "Relaxing restrictions when the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections is still high can lead to a rapid new peak in cases, even if the RT is less than 1," read the study by Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), workplace accidents and illness insurance agency INAIL and the FBK foundation, (ANSA).