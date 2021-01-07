Animal group appeals to pope over Vatican pet ban

VATICAN CITY, JAN 7 - Italian animal protection group ENPA on Thursday appealed to Pope Francis to lift a ban on cats and dogs as pets on Vatican property. The pet ban stems from current condominium rules. ENPA chief Carla Rocchi wrote to the pope to "bring to the attention of His Holiness this problem that provokes the forced separation from loved ones, above all in this sad time of pandemic". She said that she was sure the pope's "sensitivity" and his taking St Francis of Assisi's name would spell the end of this "anachronistic" norm. (ANSA).