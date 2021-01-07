Giovedì 07 Gennaio 2021 | 19:38

VATICAN CITY
Animal group appeals to pope over Vatican pet ban

ROME
AIFA OKs Moderna vaccine

ROME
COVID: 18,020 new cases, 414 victims

ROME
New Recovery Plan sent to govt parties

GENOA
Soccer: Quagliarella rules out return to Juve

ROME
Di Maio ready to report to parliament on US violence

NAPLES
Pompeii's Alexander the Great mosaic set to be restored

TRIESTE
Nursery school evacuated after snow bends nearby roof

CAGLIARI
Gang that robbed security vans, bank vaults smashed

ROME
COVID-19: Nine regions over intensive-care threshold

TERNI
Train hits landslide near Spoleto

Serie C
Bari calcio, giocatore positivo al Covid dopo pausa natalizia: isolamento volontario domiciliare

TarantoLa decisione
Taranto, emergenza Covid: da domani chiusura scuole infanzia e asili nido fino al 15 gennaio

PotenzaL'emergenza
Trasporti in Basilicata, ordinanza di Bardi: capienza non oltre il 50%

Puglia con le stellettequesta mattina
Corato, straniero dà in escandescenza in pieno centro: intervengono due militari dell'Esercito e lo bloccano

Covid news h 24L'emergenza
San Giovanni Rotondo, nonna Concetta a 100 anni vaccinata in Rsa: «Grazie a tutti»

LecceSalento
Alezio, dalla tomba di un bimbo nuove scoperte sulla civiltà messapica

BatNella Bat
Barletta, in giro con 46 dosi di marijuana: arrestato 19enne

Brindisinel Brindisino
S.Pietro Vernotico, ferito da un colpo di fucile mentre andava al pranzo di Natale: un arresto

MateraLa decisione
Matera, casi dubbi Covid: sindaco lascia scuole chiuse sino al 10

'Sure' Francis' sensitivity will spell end of anachronistic norm

VATICAN CITY, JAN 7 - Italian animal protection group ENPA on Thursday appealed to Pope Francis to lift a ban on cats and dogs as pets on Vatican property. The pet ban stems from current condominium rules. ENPA chief Carla Rocchi wrote to the pope to "bring to the attention of His Holiness this problem that provokes the forced separation from loved ones, above all in this sad time of pandemic". She said that she was sure the pope's "sensitivity" and his taking St Francis of Assisi's name would spell the end of this "anachronistic" norm. (ANSA).

