AIFA OKs Moderna vaccine

ROME, JAN 7 - Italian drugs agency AIFA on Thursday gave the green light to US firm Moderna's new COVID vaccine. It gave the go-ahead for the Moderna jab's sale and its use by the national health service (SSN). It is the second vaccine to be greenlit in Italy after Pfizer-BioNTech's. An Italian vaccine, made by Roman firm ReiThera, is being tested and may be available this summer. Italy is top in the European Union for COVID-19 vaccinations, with over 320,000 done so far, and eighth in the world, according to a table compiled by the Our World in Data website. Israel was top of the table, compiled on the basis of data from the various countries' health ministries. It was followed by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the United States, Britain, Denmark, Russia, Italy, Germany and Canada (ANSA).