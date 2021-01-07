COVID: 18,020 new cases, 414 victims

ROME, JAN 7 - There have been 18,020 new COVID cases in Italy in the last 24 hours and 414 victims, the health ministry said Thursday. This compares with 20,331 new cases and 548 more victims Wednesday. The number of cases since the start of the emergency is now 2,220,361. The total death toll is now 77,291. Some 121,275 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours. The latest positivity rate is 14.8%, 3.5% more than Wednesday's 11.3%. The number of intensive-care cases went back by 16, and hospital admissions for COVID rose by 117, the ministry said. (ANSA).