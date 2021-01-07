Di Maio ready to report to parliament on US violence

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
07 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 7 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is ready to satisfy a request from the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) for him to report to parliament on Wednesday's violence at the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, his spokesperson said Thursday. "Minister Di Maio considers what happened in the USA to be extremely serious and he is totally willing to report on what happened in parliament in the first session available," the spokesperson said. (ANSA).
