Pompeii's Alexander the Great mosaic set to be restored

NAPLES, JAN 7 - Pompeii's famed mosaic of Alexander the Great's victory over Persian king Darius at the Battle of Issus is set to be restored in a project starting at the end of the month and lasting until July, officials said Thursday. The work depicting the 333 BC triumph, stored in Naples' Archeological Museum (MANN), is one of the most celebrated works that have come from the ancient Roman city buried by an eruption from Mount Vesuvius in 49 AD. The project is being run by Italy's Central Restoration Institute (ICR), the university of Molise UNIMOL and the Center for Research on Archaeometry and Conservation Science (CRACS). The director of the Naples archeological museum, Paolo Giulierini, said "with the start of the restoration of the Alexander the Great mosaic, we will write together an important page in the history of MANN's history, and of the conservation of the whole of Italy's cultural heritage. "It will be a grand restoration, that will take place with the eyes of the world upon us. "We are embarking on a thrilling journey over the next seven months". (ANSA).

