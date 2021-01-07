Nursery school evacuated after snow bends nearby roof

Pompeii's Alexander the Great mosaic set to be restored
TRIESTE
07 Gennaio 2021
TRIESTE, JAN 7 - A nursery school at Tarvisio near Udine was evacuated Thursday after heavy snow bent the roof of a nearby building. The roof was hanging dangerously over the nursery's dormitory, officials said. Civil protection officials and Alpine Rescue workers are at the scene. The children were taken home. (ANSA).
