Gang that robbed security vans, bank vaults smashed

CAGLIARI, JAN 7 - Italian police on Thursday smashed a Sardinia-based gang that allegedly carried out robberies of security vans and bank vaults across Italy. Police said the gang was composed of criminals from Desulo near Nuoro who allegedly acted with the help of mainland criminals linked to the Di Lauro clan of the Neapolitan Camorra mafia. The alleged gang robbed security vans on Sardinia, and in Tuscany, Lazio and other mainland regions, police said. The gang also trafficked in drugs and weapons and made and distributed counterfeit bank notes, police said. Police made 32 arrests in the provinces of Cagliari, Nuoro, Oristano, Sassari, Livorno, Grosseto, Rome, Caserta and Naples, plus Corsica, seizing weapons and drugs. Those arrested have been charged with criminal conspiracy to traffic in drugs, the international trafficking of war-grade illegal weapons and explosives, organising bank and security-van heists and distributing fake banknotes. Police said the gang traded drugs and explosives for weapons to use in their heists, supplied by Corsican criminals. The gang sold almost 100 kilogrammes of drugs in Corsica, police said. A Corsican, Jean Luis Cucchi, supplied the arms in exchange for the drugs, police said. Many of the gang had day jobs as sheep farmers, police said.