NAPLES
Pompeii's Alexander the Great mosaic set to be restored

TRIESTE
Nursery school evacuated after snow bends nearby roof

CAGLIARI
Gang that robbed security vans, bank vaults smashed

ROME
COVID-19: Nine regions over intensive-care threshold

TERNI
Train hits landslide near Spoleto

ROME
Pope makes cover of Vanity Fair

ROME
Soccer: Parma sack Liverani

ALESSANDRIA
Health cops shut care home near Alessandria

ROME
Italy flag marks unity in pandemic says Mattarella

REGGIO CALABRIA
Businesswoman slain by mafia and body fed to pigs -informant

JESI
Rail worker killed by bogie at Jesi

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, giocatore positivo al Covid dopo pausa natalizia: isolamento volontario domiciliare

Barila tragedia
Lavello, parà barese morì perché il paracadute non si aprì: familiari contro archiviazione

LecceSalento
Alezio, dalla tomba di un bimbo nuove scoperte sulla civiltà messapica

TarantoCittà
Taranto, arrivano le «panchine letterarie»: arte e tecnologia

PotenzaIl dibattito
Deposito scorie nucleari, in Basilicata il «no» è unanime

BatNella Bat
Barletta, in giro con 46 dosi di marijuana: arrestato 19enne

Brindisinel Brindisino
S.Pietro Vernotico, ferito da un colpo di fucile mentre andava al pranzo di Natale: un arresto

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, bombe contro ristorante e centro anziani: chiesto rito abbreviato

MateraLa decisione
Matera, casi dubbi Covid: sindaco lascia scuole chiuse sino al 10

CAGLIARI

32 arrests on Sardinia, mainland Italy, Corsica

CAGLIARI, JAN 7 - Italian police on Thursday smashed a Sardinia-based gang that allegedly carried out robberies of security vans and bank vaults across Italy. Police said the gang was composed of criminals from Desulo near Nuoro who allegedly acted with the help of mainland criminals linked to the Di Lauro clan of the Neapolitan Camorra mafia. The alleged gang robbed security vans on Sardinia, and in Tuscany, Lazio and other mainland regions, police said. The gang also trafficked in drugs and weapons and made and distributed counterfeit bank notes, police said. Police made 32 arrests in the provinces of Cagliari, Nuoro, Oristano, Sassari, Livorno, Grosseto, Rome, Caserta and Naples, plus Corsica, seizing weapons and drugs. Those arrested have been charged with criminal conspiracy to traffic in drugs, the international trafficking of war-grade illegal weapons and explosives, organising bank and security-van heists and distributing fake banknotes. Police said the gang traded drugs and explosives for weapons to use in their heists, supplied by Corsican criminals. The gang sold almost 100 kilogrammes of drugs in Corsica, police said. A Corsican, Jean Luis Cucchi, supplied the arms in exchange for the drugs, police said. Many of the gang had day jobs as sheep farmers, police said. (ANSA).

