Train hits landslide near Spoleto

Pompeii's Alexander the Great mosaic set to be restored
TERNI
07 Gennaio 2021
TERNI, JAN 7 - A regional train on Thursday hit a landslide that had engulfed the railway track near Spoleto in Umbria after recent torrential rain. The engine and six carriages came off the track but one of the 70 passengers were hurt. The train, on the Falconara-Orte line, was travelling from Rome to Foligno. Traffic has been suspended along the line, which is a single-track stretch. The incident took place between Terni and Giuncano outside Spoleto. The passengers were moved into one of the carriages that did not leave the track and taken back to Terni station by the end locomotive. Emergency teams and fire fighters were at the scene. (ANSA).
