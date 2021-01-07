Health cops shut care home near Alessandria

ALESSANDRIA, JAN 7 - Italy's NAS health and hygiene police o Thursday closed a care home near Alessandria due to "grave" structural and health failings, NAS said. The 13 elderly residents have been moved out of the home. Ten of them are COVI-positive and have been taken to a hospital near Cuneo. The other three have been taken to another nursing home in the area. Police said conditions at the closed care home warranted "an immediate intervention of maintenance and radical sanitisation to restore conditions of safety". (ANSA).