Italy flag marks unity in pandemic says Mattarella

ROME, JAN 7 - The Italian flag marks national unity even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Sergio Mattarella said on Flag Day Thursday. "Today is the 224th anniversary of National Flag Day, the patriotic symbol that is dearest to Italians," he said. "During these long months, so difficult for Italy and the whole world, we have felt great emotion in seeing so many tricolour flags displayed at windows, terraces, and houses all along the peninsula. "...The Tricolour, as perhaps never before in such an intense way, has represented our identity, the feeling of cohesion of a people that wants to look forward, without forgetting the suffering provoked by the pandemic, but with a desire to restart and recover". (ANSA).