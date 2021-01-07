Businesswoman slain by mafia and body fed to pigs -informant

REGGIO CALABRIA, JAN 7 - An Italian businesswoman who disappeared in 2016 was slain by the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia and her body fed to pigs, an informant has told police. Farmer Maria Chindamo, 44, disappeared on May 6 2016 in the countryside at Limbadi near Vibo Valentia. Informant Antonio Cossidente has told police she was murdered after refusing to sell a piece of land to 'Ndrangheta boss Salvatore Ascone. Her body, Cossidente said he heard from another informant in jail, was then either crushed by a tractor or fed to her pigs. Ascone is under investigation for Chindamo's murder. (ANSA).