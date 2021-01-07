Boy, 13, killed by bullet on New Year's Eve

ASTI, JAN 7 - A 13-year-old boy was killed by a bullet and not a firecracker in Asti in Piedmont on New Year's Eve, police said after an autopsy Thursday. The boy, Roudin Seferovic, had initially been thought to have been killed by a large banger. The autopsy showed that he instead died from a deep haemorrhage caused by a shot from a hunting rifle. The shot is believed to have been fired at close range, police said the autopsy indicated. Police said they believed the boy's death was due to a "tragic accident". Seferovic lived with his family in a Roma camp, where the incident took place. He was playing when the bullet hit him, police said. Seferovic was rushed to hospital but arrived in cardiac arrest and all eforts to revive him failed. The president of the Italian Association of Gypsies Today (AIZO), Carla Osella, said the boy will be buried with Muslim rites at Asti cemetery. (ANSA).