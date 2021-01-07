Cops probing vaccination of health workers' relatives

Businesswoman slain by mafia and body fed to pigs -informant
ROME
07 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 7 - Carabinieri NAS health police have opened a preliminary investigation into reports that children and other relatives of health workers in Modena were vaccinated with the Pfizer Biontech vaccine, ANSA sources said Thursday. The local health authority has also opened an inquiry. (ANSA).
