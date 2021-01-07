Rail worker killed by bogie at Jesi

JESI, JAN 7 - A 55-year-old rail worker was killed by a railway bogie at Jesi in Marche on Thursday. The man, from Afragola near Naples, was hit by the rail-mounted digger while he was working near platform 4 at the town's station. He was employed by Centro Meridionale Costruzioni (CMC), a company from Casoria near Naples which is carrying out restyling work and taking down architectural barriers for rail company RFI. At Jesi Station, they are lowering the platforms and installing a lift, among other things. Police said the digger was being driven by a fellow worker who did not see the victim because he was too high up in his cabin. The victim was bending over the rail tracks. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).