Inflation -0.1% in Dec

ROME, JAN 7 - Italy's annual rate of inflation was -0.1% in December, continuing a long negative trend, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Thursday. This compared to -0.2% in November. On a monthly basis, however, consumer prices were 0.3% up. Underlying annual inflation, excluding energy and fresh food, was +0.7%, ISTAT said. This was up from +0.4% in November, the statistics agency said. Underlying inflation barring only energy prices was also 0.7%. This was up from 0.6% in November. ISTAT also said that consumer prices fell an average 0.2% in 2020, compared to a 0.6% rise in 2019. Energy prices plummeted 8.4%. This was only the third annual overall prices drop since records began in 1954, after a 0.4% drop in 1959 and a 0.1% fall in 2016. Barring energy and fresh food, the stats agency said, underlying inflation was +0.5%, the same as the previous year, and barring energy alone it was +0.7%, up from +0.6% in 2019. In December, also, prices in the 'trolley' of most frequently bought household items rose by 0.9%, down from 1.2% in November. The average price variation of the trolley over the year was -0.1%, compared to a rise of 0.6% in 2019. (ANSA).