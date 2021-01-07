Italy's deficit to be among highest in eurozone - ECB

ROME, JAN 7 - The European Central Bank (ECB) said in its economic bulletin on Thursday that Italy will be among the eurozone States with the highest deficits in 2021. "Spain, France, Italy and Slovakia are projected to have the highest deficits of more than 7.5% of GDP in 2021," the ECB said. "Based on a no-policy-change assumption, deficits would remain above the 3% threshold in thirteen euro area Member States in 2022". It added that "as long as the health emergency persists and the recovery has not become self-sustained, it will be important that temporary measures are extended to avoid cliff-edge effects". But it also said that for Belgium, Greece, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal, the European Commission highlighted that "given the level of their government debt and high sustainability challenges in the medium term ... it is important to ensure that, when taking supporting budgetary measures, fiscal sustainability in the medium term is preserved" (ANSA).