REGGIO CALABRIA
Businesswoman slain by mafia and body fed to pigs -informant

JESI
Rail worker killed by bogie at Jesi

ROME
Cops probing vaccination of health workers' relatives

ASTI
Boy, 13, killed by bullet on New Year's Eve

ROME
Inflation -0.1% in Dec

ROME
Italy's deficit to be among highest in eurozone - ECB

ROME
Conte says can't wait to work with Biden, Harris

ROME
COVID: Italy becomes a 'reinforced yellow zone'

ROME
Soccer: Many want us dead but Juve are alive - Szczęsny

ROME
Conte expresses concern about Washington violence

ROME
COVID-19: Italy top in EU for vaccinations, 8th in world

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, rebus in attacco. Antenucci leader aspettando il mercato

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl dibattito
Deposito scorie nucleari, in Basilicata il «no» è unanime

BariIn ospedale
Molfetta, ai piedi buste dell'immondizia perché mancano i calzari sterili: è polemica

BatNella Bat
Barletta, in giro con 46 dosi di marijuana: arrestato 19enne

Brindisinel Brindisino
S.Pietro Vernotico, ferito da un colpo di fucile mentre andava al pranzo di Natale: un arresto

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, bombe contro ristorante e centro anziani: chiesto rito abbreviato

LecceLo scoppio
Lecce, petardo sotto auto compagno titolare centro scommesse: danni

MateraLa decisione
Matera, casi dubbi Covid: sindaco lascia scuole chiuse sino al 10

Tarantoambiente
Taranto ex Ilva, sindaco chiede convocazione tavolo accordo di programma

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 7 gennaio 2021

Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1581) su 10mila test: 23 i morti. Balzo indice positività al 15,7%

Brindisi, maxi party in casa: tra gli invitati un positivo. Multe e tamponi per 20 persone

Caos scuole, genitori pronti a ricorso. «Troppe chiacchere, in Puglia ennesima beffa su test e trasporti»

Scuola, la Regione Puglia scioglie la riserva: Didattica a distanza integrata per tutti fino al 15 gennaio. L'ordinanza

ROME

Italy's deficit to be among highest in eurozone - ECB

Bank says support should continue as health emergency persists

ROME, JAN 7 - The European Central Bank (ECB) said in its economic bulletin on Thursday that Italy will be among the eurozone States with the highest deficits in 2021. "Spain, France, Italy and Slovakia are projected to have the highest deficits of more than 7.5% of GDP in 2021," the ECB said. "Based on a no-policy-change assumption, deficits would remain above the 3% threshold in thirteen euro area Member States in 2022". It added that "as long as the health emergency persists and the recovery has not become self-sustained, it will be important that temporary measures are extended to avoid cliff-edge effects". But it also said that for Belgium, Greece, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal, the European Commission highlighted that "given the level of their government debt and high sustainability challenges in the medium term ... it is important to ensure that, when taking supporting budgetary measures, fiscal sustainability in the medium term is preserved" (ANSA).

