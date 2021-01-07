Conte says can't wait to work with Biden, Harris

ROME, JAN 7 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday the Italian government was looking forward to working with United States President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris after their election win was certified by Congress. Conte tweeted, in English: "The US Congress has certified Joe Biden's electoral victory. We are looking forward to working together with President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris to promote a global agenda aimed at growth, sustainability and inclusion." Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio also said the government was looking forward to working with Biden. He tweeted, also in English: Congrats to President-elect @JoeBiden following the US Congress certification of election results. We look forward to working with the new Administration and we stand together in support of democracy. US can count on Italy as a solid ally and strategic partner. (ANSA).