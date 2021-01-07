COVID: Italy becomes a 'reinforced yellow zone'

ROME, JAN 7 - After spending almost all of the Christmas holidays in lockdown as a 'red zone' to stop COVID-19 contagion, Italy became a 'reinforced yellow zone' for two days on Thursday. The means that non-essential shops can reopen, until 20:00, and so can restaurants and bars, until 18:00. People are also free to move around as long as they remain within their region of origin - this limitation is the 'reinforced' part. A night curfew, running from 22:00 until 5:00, remains in force. Italy will be an 'orange zone' at the weekend, meaning non-essential shops can be open but restaurants and bars must close, except for takeaway services. Then next week the nation will go back to the tiered system that was in force before the Christmas holidays, in which restrictions will be imposed at the regional level on the basis of whether the area's contagion is is high (red), medium high (orange) or moderate (yellow). The regions will be classified on the basis of data in the weekly monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), which is set to be released on Friday. (ANSA).