Soccer: Many want us dead but Juve are alive - Szczęsny

ROME, JAN 7 - Juventus and Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Tomasz Szczęsny said the Turin giants' defence of their Serie A title was very much on after Wednesday's impressive 3-1 win at leaders AC Milan. "Lots of people would like to see us dead, but we are very alive," Szczęsny said via Instagram. A Federico Chiesa double and a late goal by Weston Mckennie ended Milan's 27-match unbeaten run. Milan remain top of the table with 37 points from 16 games as second-placed Inter lost 2-1 at Sampdoria. Third-placed AS Roma gained ground and have 33 points thanks to a 3-1 win at Crotone. Juve, who have made a mixed start to the season under rookie coach Andrea Pirlo, are fourth with 30 points and a game in hand. (ANSA).