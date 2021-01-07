Conte expresses concern about Washington violence

COVID: Italy becomes a 'reinforced yellow zone'
ROME
07 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 7 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday expressed concern about the violence staged by supporters of outgoing United States President Donald Trump at the Capital in Washington. "I am following what is happening in #Washington with great concern," Conte said via Twitter. "Violence is incompatible with the exercise of democratic rights and freedoms. "I am confident in the strength and robustness of the institutions of the United States. #CapitolHill" (ANSA).
