COVID-19: Italy top in EU for vaccinations, 8th in world

COVID: Italy becomes a 'reinforced yellow zone'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1581) su 10mila test: 23 i morti. Balzo indice positività al 15,7%
Caos scuole, genitori pronti a ricorso. «Troppe chiacchere, in Puglia ennesima beffa su test e trasporti»
ROME
07 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 7 - Italy is top in the European Union for COVID-19 vaccinations, with over 320,000 done so far, and eighth in the world, according to a table compiled by the Our World in Data website. Israel was top of the table, compiled on the basis of data from the various countries' health ministries. It was followed by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the United States, Britain, Denmark, Russia, Italy, Germany and Canada (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su