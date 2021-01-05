Woman, 81, shoots dead husband, 83, in Forlì
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, insieme alla pizza a domicilio consegnavano anche la droga: 5 arresti
i più letti
Coronavirus, concluso incontro con Emiliano sulla scuola: i sindacati chiedono rinvio rientro in presenza
Puglia, dottoressa positiva 5 giorni dopo vaccino: «Sto bene». Esperto: «Può capitare, immunità dopo seconda dose»
FORLI
05 Gennaio 2021
FORLI, JAN 5 - An 81-year-old Italian woman on Tuesday shot dead her 83-year-old Italian husband in Forlì. Bianca Maria Albonetti was said to be physically and mentally handicapped. Mauro Mazzotti died in hospital of handgun wounds to the back. Albonetti, who is said to have psychiatric fits, did not answer police questions, in agreement with her lawyer. Police are set to decide whether to send her to relatives or to a hospital, given her mental and physical problems. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su