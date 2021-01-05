Woman, 81, shoots dead husband, 83, in Forlì

FORLI, JAN 5 - An 81-year-old Italian woman on Tuesday shot dead her 83-year-old Italian husband in Forlì. Bianca Maria Albonetti was said to be physically and mentally handicapped. Mauro Mazzotti died in hospital of handgun wounds to the back. Albonetti, who is said to have psychiatric fits, did not answer police questions, in agreement with her lawyer. Police are set to decide whether to send her to relatives or to a hospital, given her mental and physical problems. (ANSA).