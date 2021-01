COVID: Cuadrado positive after Alex Sandro

TURIN, JAN 5 - Juve's Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado has tested positive for COVID-19 after its Brazil leftback Alex Sandro, the Turin giants said Tuesday. Cuadrado is asymptomatic, they said. He has been placed in isolation. Cuadrado, 32, joined Juve from Chelsea in 2017 after a previous two-year loan spell. He has played 132 times for the Bianconeri and scored 13 goals. Alex Sandro, 29, has played 140 times for Juve since 2015 and scored 11 goals. The Brazil international - who played in Sunday's 4-1 league victory over Udinese in Turin - underwent a test after displaying what Juve described as "mild symptoms." The club confirmed the positive test on Monday. (ANSA).