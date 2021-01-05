Another street fight in Rome, one arrested for bringing gun

ROME, JAN 5 - There was another big street fight in Rome Monday night and a 29-year-old man was arrested for going and getting a handgun to defend one of the two rival groups. The man, who was caught after a brief chase, was charged with affray, illegally bearing weapons and resisting arrest. The other members of the two groups managed to elude police. Police fired two shots into the air to disperse them after spotting the man with the gun. The fight took place in the eastern Centocelle district of the Italian capital. Police are investigating to try to identify the participants and in particular the driver of the car which took the man with the gun back to the fight. Last month several youths, some with criminal records and some minors, were identified after a mass street fight involving hundreds of young people on Rome's Pincian Hill on a Saturday night. The dust-up, which featured gangs of youths without face masks or with their masks lowered, was reportedly arranged on social media by two girls, Rome daily Il Messaggero reported. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said "the scenes on the Pincio were an offence to the sacrifices of everyone else", referring to the breach of COVID norms on masks and social distancing. The Pincian Hill, which overlooks Piazza del Popolo, is not one of Rome's storied seven hills. There were reportedly other, smaller street fights in Trastevere and EUR on the same Saturday night. (ANSA).