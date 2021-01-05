Martedì 05 Gennaio 2021 | 17:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

BOLZANO
Rockslide hits hotel at Bolzano

Rockslide hits hotel at Bolzano

 
RIMINI
Briton, 36, arrested for trying to strangle girlfriend

Briton, 36, arrested for trying to strangle girlfriend

 
ROME
Another street fight in Rome, one arrested for bringing gun

Another street fight in Rome, one arrested for bringing gun

 
ROME
Row after 7 regions tapped to take nuclear waste

Row after 7 regions tapped to take nuclear waste

 
ROME
Bad weather hits Italy

Bad weather hits Italy

 
VARESE
Ex-League chief Maroni hospitalised after bad turn

Ex-League chief Maroni hospitalised after bad turn

 
MILAN

Soccer: Ibra won't be fit for Juve clash

 
CAMPOBASSO
Pasta firm sorry for 'Abyssinian rigatoni'

Pasta firm sorry for 'Abyssinian rigatoni'

 
ALESSANDRIA
Teen gunfight near Alessandria, 2 hurt

Teen gunfight near Alessandria, 2 hurt

 
ROME
Almost 180,000 COVID jabs given in Italy so far

Almost 180,000 COVID jabs given in Italy so far

 
VATICAN CITY
COVID: Pope won't carry out baptisms Jan 10

COVID: Pope won't carry out baptisms Jan 10

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Calciomercato, Bari alle grandi manovre: shopping in tutti i reparti

Calciomercato, Bari alle grandi manovre: shopping in tutti i reparti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraL'evento
La telefonata del Papa e il conforto agli anziani di San Giorgio Lucano

La telefonata del Papa e il conforto agli anziani di San Giorgio Lucano

 
LecceIl rogo
Maglie, bruciava scarti del suo opificio nelle campagne: denunciato

Maglie, bruciava scarti del suo opificio nelle campagne: denunciato

 
TarantoIl caso
Terremoto in Confindustria resa dei conti a Taranto

Terremoto in Confindustria resa dei conti a Taranto

 
BariIl caso
Caccia aperta alla pantera di Locorotondo: tanti «avvistamenti» in campagna

Caccia aperta alla pantera di Locorotondo: tanti «avvistamenti» in campagna

 
PhotoNewsLa visita
Potenza, Bardi visita ospedale da campo: si parte con i vaccini. Le scuole? Riaprono l'11 o a fine mese

Potenza, Bardi visita ospedale da campo: si parte con i vaccini. Le scuole? Riaprono l'11 o a fine mese

 
FoggiaOperazione della Polizia
Cerignola, padre e figlio in manette: avevano 35 bombe carte in negozio e in casa

Cerignola, padre e figlio in manette: avevano 35 bombe carte in negozio e in casa

 
BatLa delibera
Trani, Comune parte civile in processo contro il sindaco: coinvolto l'ex patron del Bari, Giancaspro

Trani, Comune parte civile in processo contro il sindaco: coinvolto l'ex patron del Bari, Giancaspro

 
BrindisiL'operazione della polizia
Brindisi, insieme alla pizza a domicilio consegnavano anche la droga: 5 arresti

Brindisi, insieme alla pizza a domicilio consegnavano anche la droga: 5 arresti

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, concluso incontro con Emiliano sulla scuola: i sindacati chiedono rinvio rientro in presenza

Coronavirus, concluso incontro con Emiliano sulla scuola: i sindacati chiedono rinvio rientro in presenza

Covid 19, in Italia verso zona gialla «rafforzata» nei giorni feriali, arancione nel weekend

Covid Italia zona rossa fino alla Befana, poi diventa arancione. Il 7 e 8 aperti bar ristoranti

Covid Puglia, dottoressa positiva 5 giorni dopo vaccino: «Può capitare, immunità piena a seconda dose»

Puglia, dottoressa positiva 5 giorni dopo vaccino: «Sto bene». Esperto: «Può capitare, immunità dopo seconda dose»

Covid Puglia, 631 nuovi casi su 4138 test: altri 20 morti. Tasso positività al 15,2%. Somministrato un terzo dei vaccini

Covid Puglia, 631 nuovi casi (tasso 15,2%) e 20 morti. Somministrato un terzo dei vaccini

Mudù, ovvero i Pooh della risata. E Uccio De Santis ora pensa al film

Mudù, ovvero i Pooh della risata. E Uccio De Santis ora pensa al film

BOLZANO

Rockslide hits hotel at Bolzano

Wing of building closed, no casualties

Rockslide hits hotel at Bolzano

BOLZANO, JAN 5 - A rockslide hit a hotel in Bolzano Tuesday and the structure partially collapsed, local sources said. Rescue teams are rushing to the Eberle Hotel, on the slopes of Monte Tondo about 70 metres above the northern city, near the famed Sant'Osvaldo walking and trekking paths. The rockslide hit a wing of the hotel that is currently closed and so casualties were initially ruled out. However, rescue teams are sifting through the rubble. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it