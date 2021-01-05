Rockslide hits hotel at Bolzano
BOLZANO
05 Gennaio 2021
BOLZANO, JAN 5 - A rockslide hit a hotel in Bolzano Tuesday and the structure partially collapsed, local sources said. Rescue teams are rushing to the Eberle Hotel, on the slopes of Monte Tondo about 70 metres above the northern city, near the famed Sant'Osvaldo walking and trekking paths. The rockslide hit a wing of the hotel that is currently closed and so casualties were initially ruled out. However, rescue teams are sifting through the rubble. (ANSA).
