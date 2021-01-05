Briton, 36, arrested for trying to strangle girlfriend

RIMINI, JAN 5 - A 36-year-old British man was arrested in Rimini Tuesday after trying to strangle his Italian girlfriend. The man allegedly tried to choke the woman to death while they were living together in Milan and also hit her with a burning iron, police said. When she left him and returned to her parents in Rimini he allegedly followed her to try to force her to get back together. The couple met in London two years ago, police said. After about a year they started rowing and he started hitting her, they said. In December 2019 the young woman ended up at the ER twice after beatings. Police broke into their flat on August 27 this year to stop the man strangling her. The woman thought she was safe at her parents in the Romagna resort town but on Monday morning the man turned up outside their house shouting and threatening to post intimate videos on the Internet. Police came to the scene and arrested the man. He is awaiting the confirmation of his arrest warrant. (ANSA).